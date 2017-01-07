The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had become a comical figure in Indian politics and that she had lost all credibility as a politician following her remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be removed and a new national government should be formed at the Centre.

"She has become a comical figure these days. It is ridiculous on her part to attack without any basis on any issue. It is her MPs that are indulged in large scale corruption like in Sharda Chit scam and Rose Valley scam... She is losing her credibility and relevance in Indian politics," BJP leader S Prakash told ANI. He added that Banerjee continues to attack the Centre on the issue of demonetisation with some new drama everyday.

Prakash further added that the impact of demonetisation was not as bad as the Opposition has made out to be and that things are returning to normal with each passing day.

Banerjee had said on Friday that it was high time President Pranab Mukherjee intervened to "save the country from Narendra Modi."

"It is high time the President intervened and saved the country. That person (PM Modi) can't lead the nation. He should step down... In the current situation, a national government should be formed with another BJP person at helm. He (Modi) has to go," the West Bengal CM told reporters while urging all opposition parties to set aside their differences and come together to save the country.

"I have never seen such a vindictive government at the Centre. They are breaking age-old institutions like the Planning Commission and others. They are breaking the backbone of the government," Banerjee added.

The CM appealed to President Mukherjee to form a national government as the current one is not able to run the country.

"Hallabazi is going on by this government. I appeal to the President to save us as no government can bulldoze on people like this. I want a new government to be set up to save the country from this situation for two and half years. I will still say this. I am not afraid of the Prime Minister even if he cuts my neck," Banerjee said adding that either of the three leaders — Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley or LK Advani — could lead the country.

Banerjee will protest against demonetisation outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Kolkata on January 9 and then in Delhi on January 10 and 11 before launching a 72- hour protest in 10 states across India.