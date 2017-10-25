Recently, Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal, who were the judges on the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, were shown the exit doors by the makers due to low TRPs. They were later replaced by Bollywood celebrities Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the decision was apparently taken after consulting Akshay Kumar who gave his nod to the makers to go ahead with it. While the entire incident didn't really go down well with the mentors, it has now given rise to a new controversy that might land the Khiladi Kumar in boiling water.

Mallika Dua's father and renowned journalist Vinod Dua has lashed out at Akshay Kumar for making insensitive comments towards his co-workers on the show.

Vinod Dua expressed his outrage against Akshay Kumar by sharing a video clip from one of the episodes on Facebook where the actor can be clearly heard passing lewd remarks on his daughter Mallika Dua. He wrote, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that "aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun" at 5:26. This is his sense of humour and language. Star Plus. Wake up."

Comedian and YouTube sensation Mallika Dua endorsed her father's post and shared Akshay Kumar's video where he spoke about the horrifying mass molestation act that took place during the new year in Bengaluru on December 31, 2016, in the comment box.

Mallika also shared her father's video clip and asked a quick question to the netizens whether they find Akshay Kumar's comments funny or entertaining.

In the video, Akshay Kumar was seen condemning the act saying, "Should I say something, I feel extremely ashamed of being a human. After a good vacation in Cape Town with my family, the moment I was walking out of the airport, I saw a news on the television. I saw the horrendous crime that happened in Bengaluru on New Year eve. I don't know about you guys but I felt extremely angry. I am father to a daughter and even if I wasn't then too I would have said the same thing that the nation which cannot respect its daughters, it doesn't deserve to be called a human society. "

The comedian had recently opened up about being sexually harassed at the age of 7 on social media platforms in the wake of #MeToo campaign that started trending globally after many made allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Now let's wait and watch what Akshay Kumar has to say about this entire incident.