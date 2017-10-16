In the wake of a flood of sexual molestation charges against Hollywood film producer Harvery Weinstein, women around the world are sharing their sexual harassment experiences on social media platforms with the hashtag #MeToo to spread awareness among the large section of the people.

And comedian and YouTuber Mallika Dua, who has made everyone laugh with her gimmicks and quirky expressions, opened up about her horrifying experience that she faced at the age of 7.

Mallika Dua, who is known for speaking her mind, narrated the incident when she was molested in her own car along with her elder sister.

"Me too ... in my own car. My mother was driving while he sat at the back with his hand under my skirt the whole time. I was 7. My sister was 11. His hands went everywhere inside my skirt and on my sister's back. My father who was in a different car dislocated the bastard's jaw with his bare

hands later that night," Mallika wrote on her Instagram.

A few days ago, in a long Facebook post, Mallika, who was a victim of aggressive and misbehaving a Uber driver, narrated her entire experience and complained about Uber not having any customer care number. She had the disturbing experience when she was travelling in Mumbai on October 8.

"Uber India is the most vile organisation to exist. They don't check their drivers profiles before hiring them and seem to learn NOTHING from their mistakes. This driver Chetan brought the car to a screeching halt and asked me to get out of the car when I asked him to increase the air conditioning. Yes OVER THE AC TEMPERATURE.

He ended the trip and said "uttar gaadi se. Nahi badhaunga AC. Uber Tum logon ko ad mein kuch bhi dikhaata hai ki apna gaadi samjho. Aisa kuch nahi" we got into a very heated argument where I yelled my guts out at him screaming How battameez he is and how I will take action and he said "nikkal tu gaadi se b******d" and started to drive off with me still in the car.

When I screamed and asked him to stop he asked me to get out again and started screaming b******d s***i m*******d out in the open. I can afford a car and a driver in this city," Mallika narrated.