Twinkle Khanna, earlier on Friday, who was perturbed with the ongoing Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua's controversy, clarified her stance in a Facebook post. However, it seems like the war is not yet over for Mallika Dua who chose to put the final nail in the coffin after Twinkle's clarification on the matter.

Twinkle, in her post, even apologised to everyone who felt she was trivialising the cause of feminism by supporting her husband. She explained how she reached her breaking point when her 5-year-old daughter Nitaara was dragged into the issue unnecessarily.

"That's the thing about parents. They are protective of their children whether they are 5 or whether they are 28," Mallika Dua snapped on Twitter in response to Twinkle's FB post.

That’s the thing about parents. They are protective of their children whether they are 5 or whether they are 28 ☝? — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) November 3, 2017

Earlier, Mallika revealed her side of the story to The Quint explaining why her father and renowned journalist Vinod Dua lashed out at Akshay Kumar over his remark "Mallika ji, aap bell bajaao, main aapko bajaata hoon" on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

"My father, who watched the leaked video, was left seething at the sight and sound of his daughter being subject to this idea of humour and banter by her colleague at her workplace. Even while I ignored it, he made his stance clear, as he generally does, indirectly making me question what kind of a feminist and person I am," Mallika said urging people not to make it about Akshay Kumar and trivialise it.

Later, Mallika snapped at the trolls asking them, "Would the superstar be offended had someone jokingly said to his daughter "Nitaara ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajaata hoon"? — most probably."

While Akshay is yet to comment on the issue, his wife Twinkle Khanna decided to take a stand for her husband and explained the meaning of "Bajata" which is used by both men and women in their everyday lives without sexist connotations.

Her statement was then followed by lame jokes on the issue which Mallika laughed it out.