Angelina Jolie is on cloud nine. Not only did her directorial debute First They Killed My Father, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, the Netflix original also won praise as Jolie's best film yet. Following the premiere, the actress opened up to The Sunday Telegraph confessing that she doesn't like being single.

A year after her nasty split from Brad Pitt, the actress revealed her emotional state of mind, sharing, "It's not something I wanted." Within days after the confessional interview, reports came out that the Maleficent actress has decided to stay single any longer. And that she is hooking up with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp.

An insider told Star magazine that Jolie is using Depp as a means to take revenge on Pitt. Fans of the actress would remember that the rumours about Depp and Jolie first surfaced when the two were working on The Tourist.

Now, seven years after the film released, they have "finally turned up the heat and thrown themselves into a secret, red hot romance," the tabloid claims.

"The timing makes perfect sense. Johnny finalized his nasty divorce from Amber Heard in January. And while Angie's divorce battle with Brad seems to have calmed down, privately she's still angry," the magazine said quoting its the source.

Apparently, Depp and Jolie's hook up was an unexpected turn of events. "After she split from Brad, Johnny's name kept coming up as someone she'd be likely to hook up with, and he started texting her to joke about it," the source claims.

"The texts got flirtier and flirtier, and Angie decided to step it up and invite Johnny over to her place. Things took off from there, and they've been having steamy meet-ups on the sly for about a month now." Not terming it a serious relationship, the insider termed their liaison as "a friends-with-benefits situation!"

Star also claims that Jolie and Depp have been sneaking away to "exotic offshore locations." While there is no confirmation regarding the reunion, Gossip Cop suggests that the duo are not involved in any way.

However, there have been reports coming on-and-off suggesting that something is brewing between the two. Last year, soon after the divorce was filed, The Sun claimed that Depp reached out and consoled Jolie. There have been growing rumours about their blooming relationship as well. Fans will have to wait and see what comes out of this all.