Malaysians return from Pyongyang after release of Kim Jong-nams body to North Korea
Nine Malaysian nationals, who were detained in North Korea over a diplomatic row between the two neighbours following the killing of Kim Jong-nam, have returned home to their families on Friday (31 March). Malaysian authorities secured their release after agreeing to send Kims body to North Korea as demanded by Pyongyang. The nine Malaysians were received by Foreign Minister Anifah Anan and their eager family members at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport early on Friday.
