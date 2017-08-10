A 36-year-old Malaysian man has been charged with more than 600 sexual assaults against his daughter. If proven guilty he could face a jail term of over 12,000 years, said officials on Thursday.

Read: Please set my husband free, says mother of 10-yr-old rape victim

According to the court officials, it took them two days to read out all 626 charges against the man, who is also a divorcee. The officials finished reading out all the charges on Thursday afternoon, reported AFP.

Among the 626 sexual assault charges, 599 were charges of sodomy against the 15-year-old girl while the rest included incest, rape and other sex crimes.

However, the man who was reportedly calm throughout the court proceeding has pleaded not guilty. He will now undergo trial.

"He faces a prison sentence of over 12,000 years," Aimi Syazwani, a deputy public prosecutor, told AFP at a newly-established special court for sex crimes against children.

The man will be awarded a maximum jail term of 20 years for each of the sodomy charges levelled against him. He will also be caned for the crimes. He also risks a maximum sentence of 20 years for rape and 20 years each for 30 other charges of sexual assault.

According to reports, Judge Yong Zarida Sazali denied bail to the accused as prosecutors warned he might flee or intimidate witnesses.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed due to legal reasons, was arrested on July 26 after the girl's mother lodged a police complaint.

All the offences were allegedly committed between January and July this year. The victim was living with her father.