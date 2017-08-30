Malaysia has for the first time set fire to a foreign boat for fishing illegally in its waters as it turns up the heat on trespassing trawlers. Porous maritime borders are a constant problem for Malaysia and its Southeast Asian neighbours, which struggle to keep foreign fishing vessels from operating illegally in their waters.
Malaysia sets boat ablaze as it turns up heat on illegal fishing
- August 30, 2017 16:22 IST
