Top seed and world number one Viktor Axelsen takes on unseeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men's singles final of Malaysia Masters on Sunday, January 21 in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.

Axelsen reached the final after crushing local favourite Daren Liew in the semi-final yesterday. The Dane needed only 36 minutes to clinch a 21-15, 21-11 win over the Malaysian, who defeated world number five Son Wan Ho last week.

The top-ranked men's singles shuttler had a remarkable season in 2017, in which he won the World Championships and the World Tour Finals to top the BWF rankings.

The 24-year-old made a strong start to the new season at Premier Badminton League (PBL) in India where he led his franchise -- Bengaluru Blasters -- to the final. Axelsen will be looking forward to send a warning notice to the chasing pack with a title in Malaysia today.

"I felt a little bit under pressure because of the drift. Daren had been playing really well from the start, and if I hadn't been at my best, it could have been different. But I'm happy I managed to win," Axelsen said after his semi-final win, as quoted by AFP.

On the other hand, Nishimoto is heading into the final after beating Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in straight games in the semi-final. The Japanese shuttler, who stunned Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei in the opening match of the tournament, needs to be at his best if he is to trouble Axelsen, who seems to be in the form of his life.

Tai Tzu Ying vs Ratchanok Intanon

The women's singles final will be the most-anticipated fixture on the final day of Malaysia Masters as world number one Tai takes on world number five and arch-rival Intanon.

Tai fought back from the dead in her semi-final match against reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin on Saturday. Trailing 16-8 in the decider, the Chinese Taipei shuttler staged a brilliant comeback to complete a 12-21 21-15 23-21 over the Spaniard.

On the other hand, Intanon held her nerves despite falling behind twice in the decider against world number two Akane Yamaguchi and clinched a 21-15 16-21 21-19 to progress to the title match.

Notably, Tai and Intanon, who are known for their deceptive style of play, have met each other 19 times. The Thailand shuttler, who has won their last two meetings, leads 10-9 ahead of what is expected to be another fiercely-fought riveting encounter.

When are the matches and how to watch them live

Men's singles final -- Viktor Axelsen vs Kenta Nishimoto: 2:15pm local, 11:45pm IST

Women's singles final -- Ratchanok Intanon vs Tai Tzu Ying: 3:15pm local; 12:45pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: No coverage; Live streaming: BWF YouTube channel

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena: Live streaming: Astro Go