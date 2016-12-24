At least 14 people were killed and 16 others were critically injured in a bus accident in Malaysia's Genting Highlands on Saturday. Reports state that the bus fell off a cliff while travelling from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur.

Police have confirmed that the bus carrying numerous passengers was travelling at a high speed at the time of the incident, according to the Malaysian Star. A senior police official said that the driver lost control of the bus before it plunged off the cliff. "The bus rammed into a concrete tunnel at the cliff," the official added.

According to reports, the dead include six men, seven women and a child.

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital where six are said to be in a critical state. Rescue operation for more passengers is currently underway.

Reports state that some of the victims' bodies have been identified and the postmortem process is still going on, while the devastated relatives wait to claim their loved ones.