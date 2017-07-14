The Tamil Nadu government has declared the winners of state film awards of six years, from 2009 to 2014, on Wednesday, July 13, bringing relief to the industry that has been going through a bad phase due to various issues in the recent times.

Interestingly, few Mollywood actors have also bagged the prestigious awards, proving they are indeed very talented. Malayalam's young star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has already made a mark in Indian cinema, won the Best Villain award for his performance in the historical musical movie Kaaviya Thalaivan released in 2014. "Thank you Vasantha Balan, Siddharth, Y Not Studios and team Kavyathalaivan. #TNStateAward [sic]," Prithviraj posted on his social media page.

Another interesting fact is that all the actresses, who have been selected for the best actress award from 2009 to 2014, actually hail from Kerala or have established their career in Mollywood.

Padmapriya Janakiraman

Padmapriya, who was honoured with TN State Special Award for Best Actress in 2007 for the movie Mirugam, has been selected as Best Actress again for her performance in 2009 film Pokkisham.

Amala Paul

Amala in and as Mynaa in Prabhu Solomon's directorial venture helped her to establish as a leading actress in Tamil. The Keralite actress' performance in the 2010 movie was well appreciated by critics and audience alike, and now she has also won the TN state Best Actress award.

Iniya

For the 2011 release Vaagai Sooda Vaa, actress Iniya, who hails from Kerala, wins the best actress award for portraying the role of a tea stall owner in A Sarkunam's directorial venture.

Lakshmi Menon

Though a Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is a well-known face in Tamil movies, and for her roles in Kumki and Sundarapandian released in 2012, the Avatharam actress has bagged the best actress award.

Nayantara

The leading lady superstar in South India, Nayantara has won her first TN state best actress award for the romantic entertainer Raja Rani released in 2013.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya, who is a prominent face in Tamil language movies, has also impressed the Kerala audience after being part of the Malayalam films Jomonte Suviseshangal and Sakhavu opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, respectively. For her performance in the critically acclaimed movie Kakka Muttai, the actress wins the best actress award 2014.

Swetha Mohan

Singer Swetha, daughter of popular singer Sujatha, has also won the TN state award for rendering her voice for many Tamil songs released in 2011.

The various categories of the prestigious award, include Best Picture (First Prize), Best Picture (Second Prize), Best Picture (Third Prize), Best Special Prize, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor (Special Prize), Best Actress (Special Prize), Best Villain, Best Comedian (Male), Best Comedian (Female), Best Character Artist (Male), Best Character Artist (Female), Best Director, Best Scriptwriter, Best Dialogue Writer, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Cinematographer, Best Sound Engineer, Best Editor, Best Art Director, Best Stuntman, Best Choreographer, Best Make Up Artist, Best Costume Designer, Best Dubbing Artist (Male) and Best Dubbing Artist (Female).

Check full winners' list of Tamil Nadu State Film Awards from 2009 to 2014 here:

2009 Best Picture (First Prize) Pasanga Best Picture (Second Prize) Mayandi Kudumbathar Best Picture (Third Prize) Achamundu Achamundu Best Actor Karan (Malayan) Best Actress Padmapriya (Pokkisham) Best Actor (Special Prize) Prasanna (Achamundu Achamundu) Best Actress (Special Prize) Anjali (Angadi Theru) Best Villain Prakash Raj (Villu) Best Comedian Ganja Karuppu (Malayan) Best Character Artist (Male) Sarath Babu (Malayan) Best Character Artist (Female) Renuka (Ayan) Best Director Vasantha Balan (Angadi Theru) Best Scriptwriter Cheran (Pokkisham) Best Dialogue Writer Pandi Raj (Pasanga) Best Music Director Sundar C. Babu (Nadodigal) Best Lyricist Yugabharathi (Pasanga) Best Playback Singer (Male) Balamuralikrishna (Pasanga) Best Playback Singer (Female) Mahathi (Ayan) Best Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa (Eeram) Best Sound Engineer T. Udayakumar (Peranmai) Best Editor T.E. Kishore (Eeram) Best Art Director V. Selvakumar (Peranmai) Best Stuntman 'Miracle'Michael(Peranmai) Best Choreographer Dinesh (Yogi) Best Make Up Artist V. Shanmugham (Kandaswamy) Best Costume Designer Nalini Sriram (Ayan) Best Dubbing Artist (Male) Vinodh (Anthony Yaar) Best Dubbing Artist (Female) Mahalakshmi (Eeram and Pasanga) Best Child Artist T.S. Kishore and Sriram (Pasanga)

2010 Best Picture (First Prize) Myna Best Picture (Second Prize) Kalavani Best Picture (Third Prize)Best Special Prize PuthranNamma Gramam Best Actor Vikram (Raavanan) Best Actress Amala Paul (Myna) Best Actor (Special Prize) Y.G. Mahendra (Puthran) Best Actress (Special Prize) Sangeetha (Puthran) Best Villain S. Thirumurugan (Kalavani) Best Comedian J. Thambi Ramaiah (Myna) Best Character Artist (Male) P. Samuthrakani (Eesan) Best Character Artist (Female) Saranya Ponvannan (Kalavani) Best Director Prabhu Solomon (Myna) Best Scriptwriter R. Sargunam (Kalavani) Best Dialogue Writer R. Sargunam (Kalavani) Best Music Director Yuvan Shankar Raja (Paiyya) Best Lyricist Pirai Sudan (Neeyum Naanum) Best Playback Singer (Male) Karthik (Raavanan) Best Playback Singer (Female) Chinmayi (Enthiran) Best Cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and V. Manikandan (Raavanan) Best Sound Engineer G. Tharanipathy (Yaathumaagi) Best Editor P. Lenin (Namma Gramam) Best Art Director T. Santhanam (Aayirathil Oruvan) Best Stuntman Anal Arasu (Vandhe Maatharam) Best Choreographer Raju Sundaram (Paiyaa) Best Make Up Artist Manohar (Boss Engira Baskaran) Best Costume Designer Natraj (Kalavani) Best Dubbing Artist (Male) K. Manohar (Narthagi) Best Dubbing Artist (Female) Savitha (Boss Engira Baskaran) Best Child Artist Aswath Ram (Nandalaala)

2011 Best Picture (First Prize) Vaagai Sooda Vaa Best Picture (Second Prize) Deiva Thirumagal Best Picture (Third Prize)Best Special Prize Uchi Thanai MurgarnthaalMarina Best Actor Vimal (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best Actress Iniya (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best Actor (Special Prize) Sivakarthikeyan (Marina) Best Actress (Special Prize) Anushka (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Villain Ponvannan (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best ComedianBest Comedian (Female) Mano Bala (Many Films)Devadharshini (Kanchana) Best Character Artist (Male) Nasser (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Character Artist (Female) Lakshmi Ramakrishnan (Uchi Thanai Murgarnthaal) Best Director A. L. Vijay (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Scriptwriter Radha Mohan (Payanam) Best Dialogue Writer Pandi Raj (Marina) Best Music Director Harris Jayaraj (Ko) Best Lyricist Muthulingam (Medhai) Best Playback Singer (Male) Haricharan (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Playback Singer (Female) Swetha Mohan (Many films) Best Cinematographer Balasubramaniam (180) Best Sound Engineer U.K.I. Ayyapan (Many films) Best Editor Raja Mohammed (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best Art Director Kiran (Ko) Best Stuntman Peter Heins (Ko) Best Choreographer Lawrence (Kanchana) Best Make Up Artist Dasarathan (Avan Ivan) Best Costume Designer Swetha Srinivas (Ko) Best Dubbing Artist (Male) Sai Ravi (Siruthai) Best Dubbing Artist (Female) Priyanka (Yuddham Sei) Best Child Artist Sara (Deiva Thirumagal)

2012 Best Picture (First Prize) Vazhakku En 18/9 Best Picture (Second Prize) Saatai Best Picture (Third Prize)Best Special Prize ThoniKumki Best Actor Jeeva (Nee Thane En Ponvasantham) Best Actress Lakshmi Menon (Kumki and Sundarapandian) Best Actor (Special Prize) Vikram Prabhu (Kumki) Best Actress (Special Prize) Samantha (Nee Thane En Ponvasantham) Best Villain Vijay Sethupathi (Sundarapandian) Best ComedianBest Comedian (Female) Soori (Many films)

Aarthi (Paraseega Mannan) Best Character Artist (Male) Naren (Manam Kothi Paravai) Best Character Artist (Female) Revathi (Ammavin Kaipesi) Best Director Balaji Sakthivel (Vazhakku En 18/9) Best Scriptwriter S.R. Prabhakaran (Sundarapandian) Best Dialogue Writer Anbhazhagan (Saatai) Best Music Director T. Imman (Kumki) Best Lyricist N. Muthukumar Best Playback Singer (Male) K.G. Ranjith (Kumki) Best Playback Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal (Kumki) Best Cinematographer Sukumar (Kumki) Best Sound Engineer M. Ravi (Nee Thane En Ponvasantham) Best Editor L.V.K. Das (Paradesi) Best Art Director C.S. Balachandar (Paradesi) Best Stuntman Silva (Vettai) Best Choreographer Pandit Brij Maharaj (Vishwaroopam) Best Make Up Artist T. Dinakaran (Sundarapandian) Best Costume Designer Gautami (Vishwaroopam) Best Dubbing Artist (Male) Rajendran (Sakuni) Best Dubbing Artist (Female) Divya (Paradesi)

2013 Best Picture (First Prize) Ramanujan Best Picture (Second Prize) Thangameenkal Best Picture (Third Prize)Best Special Prize Pannaiyarum PadminiyumAal Best Actor Arya (Raja Rani) Best Actress Nayantara (Raja Rani) Best Actor (Special Prize) Vijay Sethupathi (Pannaiyarum PadminiyumAnd Itharku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara) Best Actress (Special Prize) Nazariya Nasim (Neram) Best Villain Vidiyal Raj (Aal) Best Comedian Sathyan (Raja Rani) Best Character Artist (Male) Jayaprakash (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum) Best Character Artist (Female) Thulasi (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum) Best Director Ram (Thangameenkal) Best Scriptwriter Balu Mahendra (Thalaimuraigal) Best Dialogue Writer Atlee (Raja Rani) Best Music Director Ramesh Vinayakam (Ramanujan) Best Lyricist Na. Muthukumar (Thangameenkal) Best Playback Singer (Male) S.P.B. Charan (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum) Best Playback Singer (Female) Sandhiya (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum) Best Cinematographer Siddharth (J.K. Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai) Best Sound Engineer Thapas Nayak (Raja Rani) Best Editor Leo John Paul (Itharku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara) Best Art Director Mahi (Moondru Per Moondru Kaadhal) Best Stuntman Super Subburaayan (Aaru Mezhuguvathikal and Nedunchaalaigal) Best Choreographer Shobi (Pandiya Naadu) Best Make Up Artist Rajendran (Ramanujan) Best Costume Designer Sakunthala Rajasekar (Ramanujan) Best Dubbing Artist (Male) Kathir (Pandiya Naadu) Best Dubbing Artist (Female) Meena Lochani (Pandiya Naadu) Best Child Artist Sadhana (Thangameenkal)