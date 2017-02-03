Remember Hansika Motwani's tweet "Ok clearing the air .. I ain't part of any Malayalam project :) #rumours"? The Kollywood actress, who had then denied of being part of Janapriyanayakan Dileep's movie two years ago is now all set to make her debut in Malayalam soon.

Director B Unnikrishnan Pillai revealed the big news via his social media pages, while wishing Hansika on the release of her latest movie, Bogan. Though not an extended role, the actress is said to be making a special appearance in the film, which is being bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, who is venturing into Malayalam with the yet-to-be-titled movie.

I wish great luck to @Hansika for her new release 'Bogan.' She will have a very special appearance in my Mohanlal film produced by Mr Rockline Venkatesh - tweeted Unnikrishnan.

In response to the wishes, Hansika retweeted the director's tweet by commenting: "Thank you sir means a lot ! Excited to part of this project."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has already announced few cast and crew of the Mohanlal-starrer, which marks the fourth association of the director-actor duo after the films Madampi (2008), Grandmaster (2012) and Mr Fraud (2014). Apart from Hansika, the movie will also see the presence of Tamil superstar Vishal and Telugu actor Srikanth, who play crucial roles in it. While sharing a photo with the Naan Sigappu Manithan actor, the director posted: "He will be doing a great role in my forthcoming Mohanlal film."

While Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa-fame Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, Shameer Muhammed, who has proved his talent with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Charlie, does the editing work of the upcoming film. Harinarayanan pens the songs for which music is being composed by 4 Musics.