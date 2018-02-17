Even Priya Prakash Varrier wouldn't have thought her wink would go this viral that she would not only become an overnight internet sensation but also enter Bollywood thanks to the video. Featuring in the now popular song from the movie Oru Adaar Love, Priya is set to make her acting debut in the Malayalam film industry in June this year.

But it now seems that it is not just Malayalam audience she might woo this year. According to Deccan Chronicle, the teenage actress has got directors knocking on her door hoping to cast her in an upcoming Bollywood movie and marking her Hindi film debut.

Talking to International Business Times India, Priya had expressed that she wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, "[I would love to work with] Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I saw his latest film Padmaavat and fell in love. I adore his craft."

While it might take the 18-year-old a little longer to achieve her dream of working in an SLB extravagant, DC reports suggest that there are several other directors who have her phone ringing.

"She is an Internet sensation, and everyone wants to cast her, knowing the fact that she's bankable today. Considering that she also speaks Hindi well, she's been approached by a few Hindi filmmakers already," sources from the industry have said.

Priya has proved her bankability when Malayalam director Omar Lulu, who is at the helm of Oru Adaar Love, released the teaser of the movie with just Priya and the viral boy, Roshan Abdul only to garner 13 million views (at the time of reporting) in five days.

A classical performer, Priya is a multi-talented star and her Instagram account is a proof. The actress has shared pictures from her dance performances and videos where she's seen crooning to a few Bollywood hit numbers.

Fans of the teenage star would be delighted if she would enter in the Hindi film industry. While we wait to see which director she chooses to mark her B-Town debut, Priya will take over the big screen on the occasion of Eid this year with the release of Oru Adaar Love.