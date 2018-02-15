Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine, who once ruled millions of hearts with her stunning looks, brilliant performances and wooed everyone with her girl-next-door avatar, was spotted shopping recently.

The National Award winning actress was recently photographed at a jewelry shop and people barely recognized in her new avatar.

It looks like Meera gained some weight over the past few years which can probably happen to anyone with time. She looked beautiful in white floral saree and was seen sporting her chubby look when she recently went shopping.

However, people had a difficult time recognizing the actress who was once responsible for increasing their heartbeats.

For the uninitiated, Meera Jasmine turned 36 on February 15.

Check out Meera's latest pictures here:

Meera rose to fame when she impressed everyone with her acting skills in her Tamil debut film, directed by Lingusamy, Run (2002) wherein she was paired opposite R Madhavan. The movie became a huge box office hit in Tamil Nadu and established her as a sought-after actress.

She later went on to star in Telugu films Ammayi Bagundi and Gudumba Shankar in 2004 which took her to the peak of acting career. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her role in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam. She last appeared in a Telugu film Aakasa Ramanna eight years ago in 2010.

In 2008, the Malayalam film industry had called for a ban on Meera which was issued by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) after she refused to shoot for a film distributed by actor Dileep for AMMA, Twenty:20. However, she continued shooting for Malayalam films and had said that she was not aware of the ban.

Later, she got married to Anil John Titus on 9 February 2014 who works as an engineer in Dubai.