It has been two days since a popular Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and subjected to torture in a moving car in Kochi. Yet, the prime suspect, who has been identified as Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Sunil, is still at large.

The incident took place on the night of Friday, February 17, when the actress was returning home from a shooting assignment. It is reported that a group of men, including her former driver Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Sunil, accosted her and forcefully entered the vehicle, following a staged accident near Athani in Angamaly. According to the complaint filed by the actress, the accused roamed around in the vehicle for almost one hour and later escaped in another car when they reached Palarivattom in Kochi. The gang also reportedly took photos and videos of the actress, before dropping her near a Malayalam film director's house late in the night.

The police, who were pressed into action after the incident came to light, have so far nabbed three suspects and identified four others who are still on the run. An FIR has also been filed under various sections of the IPC, including 366 (kidnapping a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape).

Suspected kidnapper Pulsar Suni is a criminal wanted in several cases

The suspect Sunil, also known as Pulsar Sunil, was the actress' former driver and said to be the mastermind in the abduction. Reports say that Sunil had offered Rs 30 lakh to the other accused to carry out the operation. He was hoping to get at least Rs 60 lakh from the actress by blackmailing her with the photos and videos they had taken. The police have so far arrested three men; including Martin, the driver of the actor, who was also said to be a part of the abduction plan. The search for Sunil is underway and the investigating team is confident that they will able to nab all the seven accused in the crime soon.

Sunil, who has several other cases against him, has also worked as a driver to several Malyalam actors and actresses. In a startling revelation, producer Suresh Kumar confirmed that his wife Menaka faced a similar incident five years ago with the accused driver Pulsar Sunil being the culprit.

Local media reports also suggest that the police are looking at all aspects in the case, including the possible involvement of those from the film industry.

Mollywood stands in solidarity

Meanwhile, a stunned Mollywood film fraternity came together on Sunday in a rare show of solidarity with the victim. Popular actors and film makers took part in a meet to condemn the incident. Celebrity couple Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu, who are at the forefront supporting the actress, came down heavily on the media houses for sensationalising the story. Several others have also voiced their opinions on social media.

Rima Kallingal wrote, "The girl must at least get raped right? It would be brilliant if it was a gang rape. Even more sensational if there is an iron rod and much savagery. The more the better. Right?"

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in a scathing open letter said, "By now, all that can be said about the security of women in our "matriarchal/matrilineal" God's own country has already been said. And yes..as a man who has to share the responsibility of a society that bears this shame, I hang my head in shame! But please..the most we can collectively do at this moment..is to respect the guts of this girl."

Mohanlal noted, "It's time we stop being candle holding and candle lighting sympathisers and ensure that the law of the land be strengthened in such ways that no body even dares contemplating such acts leave alone commit it. My heart goes out to her in this time of distress.

May justice be served without delay."

Majnu Warrier, promising that she will be there in the front to fight crimes against women said, "every time when such incidents happen we make noise and create hashtags and forget about in few days. But beyond all that should not there be an end to such atrocities?"

Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Facebook "This is so much more than all that. It's something that sickens and frightens my core. I take great pride in our state and how safe our society is. Especially how we treat and respect our women. And yesterday it's like that shattered. This is somebody's daughter, somebody's sister somebody's family and someone who has brought to life so many wonderful characters to us film lovers. I wish and pray our superb police force, the Kerala Police catch these spineless cowards hiding behind their masks."