Malayalam actress Divya Unni has got married for the second time and she has tied the nuptial knot with Mumbai-based software engineer Arun Kumar Manikandan on Sunday, (February 4).

Divya Unni and Arun Kumar wedding pics

Divya Unni's second wedding was reportedly held at the Sri Guruvayoorappan temple in Houston, USA. Her marriage was a strictly private affair and only close relatives and friends of the bride and groom attended the ceremony.

Arun Kumar Manikandan is a native of Thiruvananthapuram but is settled in Mumbai. He has been the resident of Houston for the last four years.

Divya Unni took to her Facebook page to confirm the news about her second marriage. Besides sharing her wedding photo, she wrote, "Thank you so much for the love, blessings and prayers. My gratitude to everyone who sent us their blessings and good wishes. #love #justmarried #blessed #wedding #gratitude #goodwishes #sreeguruvayurappantemple #sincerely."

Divyaa was trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam at a very tender age. She was crowned 'Kalathilakom' in Kerala School Kalolsavam in 1990 and 1991. She has presented a variety of Indian dance art-forms on Doordarshan. She has also performed at various Indian dance festivals and international stages throughout North America, Europe, and the Persian Gulf.

Divya Unni made her debut in films as a child artiste with the Malayalam actress Neeyethra Dhanya in 1987. She starred as a lead in Dileep's 1996 film Kalyana Sougandhikam. She went to star in several Malayalam movies, before foraying into Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She has played female lead roles in over 50 movies.

Divya Unni married Sudhir Sekharan on 5 June 2002 and has two children, son Arjun and a daughter Meenakshi from her first marriage. She announced her separation with husband Dr. Sudhir Shekharan in 2016. She officially got divorced from him in August 2017. Several speculations were made about their divorce.