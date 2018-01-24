Noted Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday, January 23. His condition is said to be stable.

As per reports, he is out of danger but kept under observation.

Sreenivasan is a well-known personality in Mollywood who shot to fame in the 70s as a scriptwriter. His favourite topics in writing have been politics and social issues. He turned director with Vadakkunokkiyantram in 1989. He also turned actor with Manimuzhakkam and went on to act in over 200 movies.

The actor-director bagged National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for his Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. Also, he won Kerala State Awards on many times apart from being honoured at Asianet and Filmfare Awards.

Last year, Sreenivasan hit the headlines when he put his weight behind Dileep after he was sent to judicial custody in connection with Malayalam actress' sexual assault case. His statement drew criticism and his house was vandalised.

However, Sreenivasan is unmoved by the incident and gave a funny reaction to it. "I only wish that the people who did this had smeared black oil all over the house then it would have saved me from the painting the home. I have instructed my people there not to clean it up, and told them that if they suspect anyone to ask them to smear black oil on all the walls," he said.