Budding actor Sidhu R Pillai, who is also the son of producer PKR Pillai, has reportedly been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Goa. He was 27.

Although there is no authentic information on his death, unconfirmed reports state that he drowned in a beach in Goa on January 12.

His body was identified by his mother on Monday, January 15, a report on The News Minute claims. Condoling his death, Dulquer Salmaan tweeted: "Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family . [sic]"

Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family ? — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 16, 2018

Sidhu R Pillai made his debut in Srinath Rajendran's film Second Show. Since then, he has appeared in numerous short films.

His father PKR Pillai has over a dozen film to his credit as producer under the banner of Shirdi Sai Creations. Chithram, Vandanam and Amrutham Gamaya were some popular films made under the banner.

Further details are awaited.