Acclaimed Malayalam movie actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has recently bought a flashy Lamborghini Huracan sports car. The 35-year-old Mollywood star who is also a producer and playback singer in the southern movie industry has chosen sporty Black color for its new prized possession.

The interesting fact is that the actor did not hold back to get his choice of fancy number for the Huracan either. In the auction held at Kakkanad RTO office for the fancy number KL 07 CN 1, Prithviraj sealed the deal by spending a whopping 7 lakh rupees, although the bidding started for just Rs 25,000.

The Huracan coupe which Prithviraj owns is the LP 580-2 model. Italian carmaker Automobili Lamborghini launched the Huracan LP 580-2 in India in November 2015 for a base price of Rs 2.99 crore (Ex-showroom Delhi). The two-wheeled drive version currently costs from Rs 3.25 crore onwards.

The Huracan LP 580-2 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that develops 580 bhp of power and 540nm of torque mated to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. Lamborghini claims that the Huracan LP 580-2 can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and it is capable of reaching a top speed of 320kmph.

Apart from his obvious talent in acting, Prithviraj is also a known 'petrol-head' in the Malayalam movie industry. His flamboyant garage includes a Porsche 911 Cabrio, a BMW Z4 and a Porsche Cayenne. In addition, the Vimaanam-actor has also been spotted multiple times in his Audi Q7 on the streets of his hometown, Trivandrum.

Recently, another young Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan bought a blue colored Porsche Panamera Turbo. The Panamera Turbo is being retailed in India for Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom). Popularly known as DQ, the 31-year-old is also a big-time petrol head just like his dad, megastar Mammootty.