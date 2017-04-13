The 19-year-old Nobel Peace Prize recipient addressed the Canadian parliament on April 12, after being introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During her speech she touched on the attack on the Canadian parliament in 2014, and the countrys open refugee policy.
Malala Yousafzai receives honorary Canadian citizenship
- April 13, 2017 13:57 IST
