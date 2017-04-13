Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai was presented with an honorary Canadian citizenship on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who gave a speech at the Canadian Parliament, left everyone present there impressed.

Malala, in her speech, talked about the ongoing refugee crisis, importance of educating women and Canada's humanity and ready acceptance of refugees from across the world.

"I want to thank Canada for its passion for girls' education, for its passion for humanity, for refugees, and for standing up for women's rights, and for peace," Malala said in her inspiring speech.

She also added a touch of humour to her address when she talked about the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Malala said that she heard many things about Trudeau, about how young he is, his yoga skills and even his tattoos.

"I was also so happy to meet your Prime Minister this morning. I am amazed by his embrace of refugees, his commitment to appointing Canada's first gender-balanced cabinet and his dedication to keeping women and girls at the centre of your development strategy," Malala said.

"We have heard so much about Prime Minister Trudeau but one thing has surprised me: people are always talking about how young he is," she said. "They say that he's the second-youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history. He does yoga. He has tattoos. And a lot more," she added as everyone in the Parliament laughed at her reference.

She also lightly added that everyone back home was very excited when they heard she was going to meet Trudeau.

"When I was coming here, everyone was telling me, like, 'Shake prime minister's hand and let us know how he looks in reality'," she said.

"And people were just so excited about meeting Trudeau. I don't think anyone cared about the Canadian honorary citizenship," she said as the prime minister blushed at the mention.

She, however, continued with her message referencing Trudeau's age stating that the children of Canada do not have to be as old as him to be a leader.

"While it may be true that he is young for a head of government, I would like to tell the children of Canada: you do not have to be as old as Prime Minister Trudeau to be a leader," she said.