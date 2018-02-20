Post her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, a lot has been talked about Malaika Arora's relationship status. Amidst rumours of her affair with Arjun Kapoor, the gorgeous diva now finally talked about her current relationship status, but in a rather confusing manner.

Malaika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show "BFFs with Vogue", where she first said that she is currently single, but then again she mentioned something that hinted towards a relationship.

When the host asked Malaika to reveal the last time she was single, the Munni Badnaam girl said "currently", according to Pinkvilla.

However, she soon made a contradictory statement saying that she feels "lucky in love." It seems Malaika wants her fans to keep guessing if she is actually dating someone or the rumours are just baseless.

There were rumours lately that the ex-bahu of the Khan family was dating Arjun Kapoor. There were some other reports as well that had claimed that the duo had parted ways, but there had never been any confirmation or denial when it came to their relationship.

She was also rumoured to be having an affair with a businessman. It was reported that she was dating a restaurant chain owner, and was spotted going on for drives with the mystery man.

Malaika and Arbaaz had ended their 18-year-old marriage last year. Although they had gotten divorced, the two are often spotted together at parties, suggesting that the ex-couple do not have any hard feelings for each other.