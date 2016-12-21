The making video of the song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu from megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming movie Khaidi No 150 was released on YouTube on Wednesday evening.

The song Ammadu Lets DoKummudu was released on the official YouTube channel of Lahari Music on December 18. The full soundtrack with lyrics has received superb response from fans with its views count reaching 3,582,613 in three days. The video has received 58,087 thumbs up, 8,735 thumbs down and 3,582 comments. The fans were all excited to see its making and music videos.

On Wednesday, the bosses of Lahari Music informed its Twitter followers about the release of the making video of Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu. They posted the link to its YouTube channel and tweeted: "#AmmaduLetsDoKummuduMaking Video @ 7 P.M. Today! @ThisIsDSP @KonidelaPro #KhaidiNo150 Subscribe to watch it first."

The making video of the song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu has also been released on the official YouTube channel of Konidela Production Company, which has bankrolled Khaidi No 150. The production house tweeted the link and wrote: "#AmmaduLetsDoKummudu making will be out at 7pm! Subscribe and stay tuned to."

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu and its trendy beats are the highlights of the soundtracks. The musician also informed his Twitter follower through his post: "#AmmaduLetsDoKummudu MAKING VIDEO @ 7 P.M. Today!!@KonidelaPro @RathnaveluDop #KhaidiNo150 Enjoyy Guys !!"

The song apparently features actress Kajal Aggarwal shaking her legs with Chiranjeevi to the foot-tapping music of Devi Sri Prasad in the song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu. The actress released her look in the song on her Twitter account and wrote: "My fav look from #AmmuduLetsdoKummudu @archa_mehta and I call it #therunawaybride look ‍♀️which is your fav?"