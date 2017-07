Rashtrapati Bhavan gets ready to welcome a new resident - Ram Nath Kovind, elected as India's 14th President.

Mr. Kovind will be the second Dalit President of India after late President K. R. Narayanan but, more significantly, the first from politically significant Uttar Pradesh and the first person from the BJP to hold the office of President since Independence.

Here's a look at the making of the official home of the President of India.

Check out this informative video.