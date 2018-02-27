Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were all set to lock horns with each other at the box office with their upcoming movies Race 3 and Fanne Khan. It could've been one of the biggest clashes of the season and a double treat for their fans, but it looks like the makers of Aishwarya starrer have bowed down to Salman Khan's stardom.

Salman Khan is known for releasing his movies on the occasion of Eid and it has proved to be a lucky charm for the Dabangg Khan. Except for Tubelight, his films Wanted, Dabangg, BodyGuard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, which released on Eid, became blockbuster hits and raked in moolah at the box office.

Considering his huge fan following and his current box office record, the makers of Fanne Khan, which was initially scheduled as an Eid release, have now been forced to push the release date of their film four weeks after Eid to be in the safe zone. The movie is directed by Atul Manjrekar.

"It is a sensible decision by the makers to postpone the release date of Aishwarya's film. It would indeed be hara-kiri to come on the same date as any big film, especially when it stars Salman Khan. They will lose out on some buzz in the news and gossip space for sure, but it is a good idea to put the film in the safe zone in the interests of the film's box office collections," a trade analyst was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Fanne Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, will now release on July 13, whereas the Salman Khan starrer will release as planned on June 15.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.