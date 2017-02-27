Has the German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad let the cat out with its latest tweets? May be! BMW Motorrad's twitter handle has revealed that the G 310 R, the highly anticipated sub-500cc motorcycle will make it to the Indian market by June this year.

Also Read: Check out India's top 10 best selling cars; Maruti Suzuki leads January sales

The motorcycle enthusiasts in India have been drooling over the first sub-500cc motorcycle from BMW Motorrad since its Auto Expo 2016 debut. Although the motorcycle was spotted undergoing testing on the Indian roads, the company was tight-lipped about its arrival in the Indian market. Now, the company's latest tweet has almost confirmed the Indian launch of BMW G 310 R.

@TrollingMerrily the G 310 R launch is planned for the first half of this year. The G 310 GS launch is planned for the second half of 2017. — BMW Motorrad (@BMWMotorrad) February 22, 2017

BMW G 310 R, jointly developed by Indo-German alliance BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company, is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front, and 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The G 310 R measures 1988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1374mm. To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India, the G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh, making the model the most affordable offering from BMW till date.

In a first, the manufacturing of BMW is moving outside Europe as BMW G 310 R will be made at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant.