Last week, the Karnataka government confirmed that they have received an official proposal from Apple to set-up an iPhone assembly unit in Bengaluru.

Apple's representatives -- Priya Balasubramaniam (vice president, iPhone operations), Ali Khanafer (head, government affairs), Dheeraj Chugh (director, iPhone operations) and Priyesh Povanna (country counsel) have also held a meeting with Karnataka ministers and respective departmental secretaries to sort out long-term tax incentives and other bureaucratic procedures for setting up of the iPhone manufacturing unit.

In a press statement, Priyank M Kharge, Minister of State for IT (Information Technology) and Tourism, said the meeting with the Apple officials was positive and welcomed Apple's intention to build the iPhone assembling plant.

Kharge also indicated that Apple might start producing iPhone at the Bengaluru plant in late April or early May this year.

It is believed that Apple's Taiwan-based supply partner Wistron Corp is expanding the company's already existing factory unit at Peenya in Benguluru exclusively for Apple iPhones.

International Business Times, India, in a bid to get a confirmation, asked Apple India media representatives about the recently concluded meeting with the Karnataka government. But, the company refrained from providing any official statement, hinting that Apple is yet to find consensus over building the iPhone manufacturing unit.

However, last weekend, in a surprise turn of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official mobile app shared an IBTimes, India story titled -- 'Make in India: Apple iPhone production in Bengaluru to commence soon'-- on the official mobile app, almost confirming that iPhones will indeed come with 'Made in India' tag later this year.

Apple India in its job portal has also listed two production related job offers in Bengaluru -- one for an iPhone Operations Program Manager (OPM) and a New Product Introduction (NPI) Product Quality Manager -- adding credence to the reports that Apple is moving forward with the iPhone manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.

Once operational, India will be the third country after China and Brazil to house Apple iPhone manufacturing units.

Bengaluru already hosts iOS App Design and Development Accelerator and the upcoming iPhone assembling plant will be Apple's second big investment in Karnataka within a span of eight months.

Going by the reports, it looks like Apple is very serious about its plans for India. The company recorded its highest quarterly revenue collection in its last quarter ending December 2016, but revenue from mobiles continue to decline in developed markets of America, Europe and China as the smartphone reach has reached its peak. Only India seems to be the bright spot for the Cupertino-based company.

If iPhones are manufactured locally, import tax will not be levied and Apple will be able pass on the benefits to the consumers.

Apple iPhones, which are currently sold in India, are priced higher than other international markets as the government imposes customs duty (around 12.5 percent on MRP) on imported consumer electronics goods.

We believe there will be at least around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 reduction in prices and also iPhone 8 series, which is scheduled to be unveiled later this year, will be priced similar to global markets.

Apple rivals -- Samsung, Asus, Lenovo, Xiaomi and OnePlus among others in association with Foxcon and other supply partners have already established local manufacturing units in India.

Watch this space for latest news on Apple products.