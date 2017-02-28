Nokia 6, HMD Global Oy, Nokia 5, HMD Global, Nokia 3, MWC 2017, Nokia 3310, India,release,price, make in India
Make in India impact: Nokia 6, 5, 3 will cost less in subcontinentNokia Official Website (screen-shot)

HMD Global Oy, which launched the new Android-powered Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series phones at pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, has announced the devices' launch date in India.

The company has confirmed that all four phones— Nokia 6, 5, 3 and even the feature-phone Nokia 3310 re-boot— will hit stores in India around June and will be manufactured locally by OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner Foxconn, The Economic Times reported citing Arto Numella, CEO, HMD Global Oy.

Make in India Impact:

As the Nokia devices are being assembled in India, HMD Global stands to avail custom duty exemptions and other tax breaks, allowing the company to cut down on the prices.

Even Numella has confirmed that all phones—Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the Nokia 3310, which cost-- €229 (approx. $243/Rs.16,183), €189 (approx. $200/Rs.13,357), €139 (approx. $147/Rs.9824) and €49(roughly $52/Rs.3,464), respectively, will be sold at a lesser price in India.

Having said that, Nokia will face tough competition from Chinese players especially Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Nokia/HMD Global will have to ante up with value-added services and smart customer care to stand up to the competition.

HMD Global has reportedly decided to make use of the existing offline retail chains- previously belonged to Microsoft- and has initiated discussions with major e-commerce firms for selling the phones online in India.

"Building phones locally will help as India is a price sensitive market. But in addition to this, consumer will also expect Nokia to provide rich user experience and reliable products. In India, close to 145 million feature phones will be sold in 2017. So feature phones will be an important segment for Nokia. Apart from this, it should target mid-end smartphone segment. Major competition will be from Chinese players which are offering high end specs at competitive price, a perfect balance of specs and price. And strong retail relations will help Nokia to get back in the game," Parv Sharma, Research Associate at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, told International Business Times, India.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price (global)
  • Generic: €229 (approx. $243/Rs.16,183)
  • Arte Black: €299(approx. $317/Rs. 21,131)
 €189 (approx. $200/Rs.13,357) €139 (approx. $147/Rs.9824)
