India celebrates Makar Sankranti on January 14 this year. Flying kites, setting up boom boxes on terrace and wallowing in amazing food and sweet dishes are a few ways to celebrate the harvest festival.

The festival also marks the start of grand melas (fairs) in the country, especially Uttar Pradesh, of which the most popular is Kumbha Mela. On the other hand, Pongal – also known as Thai Pongal – is a four day festival celebrated by Tamilians.

Although the Hindu festival is observed throughout India, it is known by different names. The festival is known as Makar Sankranti in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Jharkhand, Manipur, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal. The other regional names of the festival are as follows:

Tamil Nadu – Pongal, Uzhavar Thirunal

Gujarat – Uttarayan

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab – Maghi

Assam – Bhogali Bihu

Kashmir Valley – Shishur Saenkraat

Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar – Khichdi

Karnataka – Makara Sankramana

Celebrate the festival with family and friends and also, send wishes and greetings to your loved ones. Take a look at a slew of Makar Sankranti greetings here:

I wish you to have a life filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and celebrate the festival with sweets and gifts. Happy Makar Sankranti

Let this be an auspicious festival for you with an overflowing of happiness, joy and prosperity. Wishing you the blessings of Makar Sankranti.

Look Outside...It's so pleasant...Sun is smiling for you...Trees are dancing for you...Birds are singing for you...Because I asked them to wish you. Happy Makar Sankranti

Its time to enjoy the first festival of the year with full intensity and love. Wishing you the greetings of a prosperous, delightful and auspicious Makar Sankranti.

May this festival fulfill all your life's wishes, Its my prayer and wish that the cool warmth of bonfire, delicious sweetness of gur and rewri, remain with you forever. Happy Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranthi Denotes Great Planning And Happy Beginnings! Daring And New Destinations! Success And Sweetness! Happy And Joyous Makar Sankranti!

Bajare ki roti, nimbu ka achar, suraj ki kirne, chand ki chandani aur apno ka pyaar. Har jeevan ho khushal mubarak ho aapko Sankranti ka tyohar

Mithi Boli, Mithi Juban, Makar Sankrant Ka Yahi Hai Paigam. HAPPY SANKRANTI.

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til, udi patang te khil geya dil, har pal sukh te har vele shanti, paao rabb agge dua tusi, Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!