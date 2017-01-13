Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 across India and while the festival involves many rituals, one of the most enjoyable ones is kite-flying. Known as the harvest festival, it is also quite popular in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Bollywood too is big on the ritual of kite-flying and there are many songs that depict the fun and excitement around it.

Also read: Top homemade sweet dishes made on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is celebrated differently in different states – as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maghi (Lohri is celebrated a day before) in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, and Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Interestingly, Makar Sankranti is one of the few Indian festivals that falls on the same day every year, according to the Gregorian calendar.

The celebration is incomplete without songs, especially in Northern India, where revellers arrange music systems on their terrace and play songs in high volume while flying kites. Bollywood has also featured some Sankranti special songs in a few movies, the recent one being Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

Let's take a look at Makar Sankranti special songs here:

Udi Udi Jaye from Raees

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, Udi Udi Jaye gives a glimpse of the amazing chemistry between Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh in Raees. While the Pakistani actress looks gorgeous in traditional attires, SRK nails it with his killer looks.

Dheel De from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The song Dheel De De from Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is still one of the favourite Sankranti special songs. The song has everything from fun, family and romance, which are the perfect elements to enjoy a festival.

Manja from Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao did a phenomenal job in Kai Po Che movie, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 3 Mistakes of My Life. The movie's title itself is related to the Sankranti festival and the song Manjha describes the importance of the string that is used to fly the kites.

Ruth Aa Gayee Re from Earth

In the song Ruth Aa Gayee Re from Earth, Aamir Khan teaches Nandita Das how to fly kites flying and the subtle romance that brews between them beautifully captures the essence of the Sankranti festival.