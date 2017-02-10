A major security breach took place on an IndiGo flight when a passenger opened the safety door of the aircraft before take off on Friday. The airline has registered an FIR against the passenger.

"Passenger who opened the emergency exit door of the IndiGo flight 6E 4134 handed over to security staff and CISF at Mumbai airport. IndiGo has filed FIR against the passenger, matter is now with local authorities," the airline said in a statement.

The flight was travelling from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

The IndiGo flight has been delayed due to the security breach.

