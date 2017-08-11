Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to steal hearts in her upcoming flick A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra. The diva has already raised the temperature with her sexy moves to the song Chandralekha.

The actress had given a few glimpses of her pole dance training sessions on social media before the release of the song. She looked extremely excited to learn this new dance form and show the skill in the flick.

Little did she know that major parts of that video have been chopped off and the reason will not surprise you. Jacqueline learnt and performed pole dance, but the makers thought the censor board will create trouble if they showed too much.

A source told DNA: "Jackie trained a lot to get every move right, and by the time the team shot the song, she was as good as a pro. But only a portion of it has been retained in the song. The rest has been edited out."

"The team wanted to make a clean film. They wanted to avoid all the trouble with the Censor Board, and decided to cut the song on their own," the source added.

It looks like the makers are not in any mood to lock horns with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Though it seems to be a wise decision, it also shows how the filmmakers are scared of and find it useless to fight for their movies from the censor board.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline and Sidharth are busy promoting A Gentleman, which will hit the screens on August 25. The film, which has been shot in several exotic locations like Miami and Thailand besides Mumbai, has a lot of intimate scenes between the lead pair.