A major accident was averted when two aircraft — one belonging to IndiGo and the other to SpiceJet — came face to face on the runway at a Delhi airport on Tuesday morning.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is now investigating the incident.

Mishap averted after two aircraft (Indigo and SpiceJet) came face to face at Delhi's IGI Airport; reported to DGCA. Probe underway. pic.twitter.com/djyEOeCuHS — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The IndiGo flight, that had arrived from some other destination, had just landed at the airport while the Spice jet flight was about to take off when the incident happened.

According to NDTV, a miscommunication with the Air Traffic Control led to the close shave between the two planes.

This is the second incident that has been reported on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Jet Airways flight 9W 2374, carrying 161 people, skidded off the runway at Goa's Dabolim airport at 5 am while aligning for takeoff. About 12 people sustained minor injuries and fractures during the evacuation process and have been administered the required medical assistance.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the incident, while an inspection by the DGCA has already begun.