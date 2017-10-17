There may be a lot of attention-seeking attempts from brands like OPPO and Vivo, but Samsung is still the world's largest smartphone maker with great strength in mid-range, affordable and premium categories. Soon, the South Korean tech giant is going to make its presence felt in the mid-range space, and consumers are going to love it.

Amid ongoing rumours about new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, the South Korean tech titan dropped prices on the current Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A5 smartphones in India. Both smartphones were launched in March for Rs 33,490 and Rs 28,990, respectively. They had received a generous price cut recently, but the latest one shows the company is making some space for the new launches.

Samsung dropped Rs 4,910 on both Galaxy A5 and A7 smartphones, making them available for Rs 17,990 and Rs 20,990, respectively.

The price cuts follow a prominent leak, where MySmartPrice along with OnLeaks shared 3D renders of upcoming Samsung smartphones – Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) – to show some major changes coming to the mid-range Galaxy A series. Inspired by the glass-and-metal design in the Galaxy S8 series, Samsung's new Galaxy A series smartphones are going to offer premium design at a marginally lower cost.

But that's not it. As per the leaked renders, the Galaxy A5 and A7 2018 editions are going to get the lauded Infinite Displays as seen in the Galaxy S8 series. The bezel-less, 18:9 aspect ratio screens will add an X factor to the unannounced phones, bringing the premium design to the masses.

If the report is accurate, the Galaxy A3 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) will have Infinite Displays with Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). The Galaxy A5 (2018) will sport a 5.5-inch screen, while the Galaxy A7 (2018) will have a larger 6-inch screen.

Due to the lack of space to accommodate a physical home button in the front, Samsung's new phones will have a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel identical to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 series. Samsung will reportedly keep the Always On display, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Pay and USB Type-C port intact in the new smartphones.

In addition to the design overhaul, Samsung is going after selfie-focused smartphone brands like OPPO and Vivo by packing dual front cameras. It remains unclear if the company will integrate a wide-angle or an telephoto sensor for in-depth effect.

Diving deeper into the specs, MySmartPrice revealed that the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) will have 10nm-based Exynos 7885 chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB on-board storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. In select markets, the handsets would get an alternate chipset, most likely the Snapdragon 660 CPU, but it's due for confirmation.