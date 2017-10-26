A major fire broke out in East Mumbai's Behrampada area near Bandra railway station on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reportedly caused by a Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation's demolition cylinder blast.

At least 16 fire engines and 17 water tankers have been sent to the Behrampada slum to douse the fire. The foot overbridge and the booking office in the railway station has also caught fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile the police have cordoned off the area. Vadala-Andheri railway lines stand closed after the mishap. People are not allowed to get down from the East side of the railway station.

The fire engulfed the area in thick smoke. Harbour Line, one of the main local routes in the city has also been closed.

#WATCH: Massive fire broke out in Behrampada near #Bandra station. 16 fire engines, 12 Water tankers at the spot #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qp2quleKri — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017

The CSMT-Bandra and CSMT-Andheri local trains have been suspended due to the fire incident near Bandra station.

Most of the slum dwellers have left their houses with their belongings fearing that the fire may spread.