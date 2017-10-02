Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is set to hit the screens on December 1. At present, Bhansali is trying his best to wrap up the shoot and begin the post-production.

Recently, the director was shooting a pivotal scene with Ranveer when a major fight broke on the set. Don't worry guys, it was not between Ranveer and Bhansali or any other actor.

It was actually between Ranveer's bodyguard and driver. The pivotal scene got disturbed when the noise from the fight started getting louder and disturbed the shooting, SpotboyE reported.

So, Bhansali went out and witnessed that Ranveer's driver and bodyguard were having a big fight. Ranveer's bodyguard Vinayak and his driver Sooraj Pal were shouting expletives at each other.

According to a source, the fight broke out after Sooraj approached Ranveer's manager to demand his two months pending salary that amounted to Rs 85,000. But the manager didn't pay any heed to the driver and asked the bodyguard to show Sooraj the door.

This turned into a brawl between the two, however, the manager tried to calm them down and stop the fight, but it was too late. When Bhansali came to the scene, the crowd was dispersed and the driver then got fired.

SpotboyE further reported that the driver was promised that his salary will be transferred in a day, but nothing much happened. Sooraj then contacted Ranveer's sister in a bid to get his money but to no avail. Reports suggest that the driver will now approach the union to register a non-payment complaint.