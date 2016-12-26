A powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hit Chile on Sunday morning, forcing thousands to evacuate the tourist city of Quellon on Christmas day.

The quake struck the region at 11:22 am local time Christmas morning, some 800 miles south of Santiago, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Soon after the quake, the National Office for Emergency in Chile issued a tsunami alert and ordered evacuation of residents in and around the Chile islands. The tsunami warning has now been lifted.

Although no casualties have been reported yet, at least 4,000 people were forced to evacuate the quake-struck region, according to the Guardian. Reports state that the earthquake has caused some significant damage to roads and bridges in the area.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet posted on Twitter shortly after quake, saying, "Much strength and encouragement to the compatriots affected by the tremor in Chile and other areas in the south. Emergency procedures are already in place."