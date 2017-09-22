The internet went berserk when a few pictures of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online. They were seen chilling, dragging a smoke on the streets outside a restaurant in the New York City.

While many of their fans were elated to see them together after a long time, some of them were quite unhappy, especially with Mahira. Within no time, they started throwing abusive comments at her and slut-shamed her for wearing a white backless dress.

Soon the internet was flooded with hate messages for Mahira for allegedly letting down the Muslim community and the country that she represents being a celebrity figure.

After seeing all the hatred coming Mahira's way, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar wrote a note in her defence to remind people that every woman has the right to make her own choices in life just like men do.

"What has happened to us? Have we lost all sense of sensibility? Must we choose gossip, intrigue and the self-appointed right of judgement over restrained, grace, tolerance and compassion? Every woman has the right to make her own choices in life (as long she's not hurting anyone else), just like we men do. How we react defines our own character. Choose wisely, for we SHALL be judged," wrote Ali on his Instagram page.

Pakistani singer and Afreen Afreen sensation Momina Mustehsan‏ also came in support of the actress and urged people to stop judging a woman so quickly by her lifestyle.

Jesus. Can we please give @TheMahiraKhan a break?! Why are we so quick to judge and attack?! Esp if it's a woman in question. It's her life! — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) September 21, 2017

For the late-comers, the pictures of Mahira and Ranbir, which are being widely circulated, were clicked in July this year. Earlier, they were seen engaged in a heated argument in a video during the Global Teacher Prize Ceremony in March. The video took the internet by storm as well.

Mahira was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees but couldn't be a part of her film's promotions. She had to flee to Pakistan along with other Pakistani artiste staying in India due to the constant threats by Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the wake of the Uri terror attacks.

The protest was further backed by the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) which passed a resolution to ban all Pakistani artiste from working in India.

While we are not sure whether we will see Mahira in Hindi cinema in future, one cannot ignore the fact that Mahira and Ranbir would definitely make a great onscreen pair.