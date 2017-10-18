Pakistani actress Mahira Khan impressed everyone with her catwalk on October 17 as she walked the ramp for Pakistan's Bridal Couture Week in Lahore.

Oozing elegance and confidence, Mahira looked beautiful in white attire.

Mahira Khan was also announced as the first Pakistani woman to be the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. The Pakistani actress has now joined actresses Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Naomi Watts, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren as the ambassador of the international brand.

Mahira in a speech at the event said: "Through the times of turbulence, through the joys, through the ups and downs, through the mistakes we make and all the success we get, let nobody... nobody's opinion define who you are, And if anybody defines who you are, let it be yourself. Because including me and all the women out there, we're all worth it!"

Well said lady.

Also, earlier speaking to a leading channel in Pakistan at the launch of the trailer of her upcoming Shoaib Mansoor flick Verna, Mahira had said: "It is my personal life and for a boy and a girl to hang out is considered pretty normal. This one incident has taught me a lot."

People took offence and had slut-shamed her for wearing a backless piece and smoking in public. Ranbir Kapoor, who was quite disturbed with the entire episode, had also issued an official statement in support of Mahira as she was being a victim of inequality in judgment.

"I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love," Ranbir's official statement read adding a note that both smoking and hate are injurious to health.

Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor also said: "It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.''