Mahindra & Mahindra has updated its XUV500 SUV with a host of new features on Wednesday. The SUV now comes with comfort and safety features such as Android Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency call. The new features are added from W6 variant. The SUV is priced at Rs 13.8 lakh, ex-showroom Navi Mumbai.

The Android Auto feature offers easy access to calls, messaging, navigation, music and Google search by connecting the user's Android device with the XUV500's infotainment system. The connected apps offer a host of apps such as Gaana, Cricket Live, Zomato, Book My Show and others.

According to Mahindra, the Ecosense technology helps to optimise fuel consumption and reduces CO2 emissions through smart driving directions. The emergency call is the first-in-class feature that provides access to emergency services in the event of airbags getting deployed. The updates also include one touch lane change indicator.

In addition to the features, the W10 variant of the XUV500 is now offered in Lake-Side Brown colour with Black interiors. There is no change in the design and powertrain.

The XUV500 continues to draw power from the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox.

"When it was launched in 2011, the XUV500 broke new ground in automotive technology with several innovative technology firsts to its credit. We continued with this focus, adding more sophisticated and hi-tech features in the new XUV500 in 2015. Now, with the introduction of these new technology features, such as Ecosense and Android Auto, we have further pushed the boundaries to set new benchmarks in the SUV category," said Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.