Popular UV-maker Mahindra and Mahindra launched the much-awaited petrol version of its XUV500 SUV in India. The new petrol XUV500 is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available only in select cities as of now.

The new petrol version of the XUV500 is offered in a single variant — the G AT — and comes powered by the indigenously-developed 2.2-litre petrol engine under the hood.

It develops 140 hp and 320 Nm of torque mated to six-speed automatic transmission. It comes with features like the creep function and the manual mode option.

The XUV500 is already available in India with a diesel engine. It gets a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Also read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift spied testing; reveals new front grille and interiors

"The introduction of the XUV500 G AT petrol variant will excite consumers who have been eagerly awaiting a petrol option. The G AT variant delivers impressive performance that has come to be synonymous with the XUV500," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing — Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The features on the new XUV500 petrol version includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, logo projection lamp on ORVMs, static bending headlamps, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, push button start, keyless entry, and an eight-way adjustable driver seat.

Mahindra had launched the petrol version of the XUV500 in Qatar earlier last week for AED 75,000 (Rs 13.25 lakh) to AED 85,000 (Rs 14.90 lakh). The XUV500 petrol is offered in three variants — the W8 FWD, W8 AWD and the W10 AWD AT — in Qatar.

The petrol version of the XUV500 will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.