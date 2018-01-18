Mahindra is testing a host of new models on Indian roads, and spy images of these models continue to make it to the web.

Some of these images give an early look at the models ahead of their actual unveiling.

If it was the new S201, the prototype of the compact SUV of Mahindra that made headlines just a few days ago, now it is a video of the new U321 MPV doing the rounds on the web.

The U321 — the new MPV of Mahindra that will face off against Toyota Innova Crysta — is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

Now, ahead of its debut, a YouTube user Sandy Singh has managed to capture the MPV on camera while undergoing testing, this time fully revealing the interiors of the model.

Mahindra has been working on the MPV U321 for quite some time now. From the latest images of the U321, the model looks production-ready: We could see its production version at the auto show.

The U321 MPV seems to have a new cabin on board, different from other models of the company. The video shows a dual-tone cabin with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with control switches on both sides of it, central aircon vents, automatic climate control and front-centre armrest.

It also shows a three-spoke steering, a two-pod instrument cluster, and fabric upholstery. The cabin of the U321 gets chrome accents running on the dashboard and AC vents.

The video also gives us a fair idea of the road presence of the upcoming model. However, it does not have anything much to give on the exterior design of the new U321 as the spotted model was heavily camouflaged.

The model gets a typical MPV silhouette and chunky front and rear bumpers. Mahindra is expected to offer projector headlamps with LED DRLs, prominent front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and more with the MPV.

The U321 will be Mahindra's first MPV based on the monocoque platform. Under the hood, the new U321 is expected to get a 1.6-litre mFalcon diesel engine. The engine can churn out nearly 123bhp of power and 305 Nm of torque and the transmission could be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra may also offer a 2.2-litre mHawk engine in the MPV.