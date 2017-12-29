It is no secret that home-grown UV-maker Mahindra and Mahindra is readying a new MPV to take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta. The new MPV, codenamed U321, has been undergoing testing in the country and has been spied on multiple occasions.

Although spy images of the U321 so far have not revealed the key design features, the latest rumours on the web indicate the MPV is ready and could be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. The Auto Expo will be held in February in Greater Noida. However, Mahindra remains tightlipped on its line-up for the Auto Expo.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz at Auto Expo 2018: Maybach S 650, Concept EQ , E-Class All Terrain and more set to enthrall

The U321 will be Mahindra's first MPV based on the monocoque platform and has been developed at its North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Michigan and Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

Reports claim that the new U321 is getting 1.6-litre mFalcon diesel engine under the hood. The engine, developed jointly with Ssangyong, can churn out nearly 123bhp of power and 305 Nm of torque and the transmission could be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra my also offer a 2.2-litre mHawk engine in the MPV.

The new MPV looks huge in size and has a typical MPV silhouette. It has chunky front and rear bumpers, a toothy seven-slat grille up front, a sloping windshield and short overhangs. The U321 is expected to get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, prominent front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and more.

The cabin is expected to be roomy and is likely to offer seven or eight-seater options. The MPV is expected to get a new steering wheel, infotainment system, seat upholstery and features like rear camera, climate control and more.

Mahindra's U321 MPV will also be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Lodgy, and is expected to be launched sometime in 2018.