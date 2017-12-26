The country's home-grown UV maker Mahindra is set to usher in the New Year 2018 with a host of launches. One among them is the new TUV300 Plus, a longer, full-sized version of TUV300 that is already in the market. A lot has been said and written about the new SUV with the model also making several appearances online through spy images and leaked videos.

Well, that may not be all that is making news. A couple of days back, an invoice of the new TUV300 Plus from a dealer in Tamil Nadu surfaced online. Quoted was a price tag of Rs 9.46 lakh for the P4 variant of the nine-seater TUV300 Plus. Also, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has confirmed that the company has commenced the deliveries of some of the units of TUV300 Plus to gauge the public response. This gives credence to the images and costs that we have been privy to so far. So when will it be launched? Yet another case of wait and see.

We’re seeding a few vehicles in the market before the launch next year. Don’t worry, I am in the queue as well...I can’t wait to start using this beast...and @vijaynakra is making me wait! https://t.co/5swf5wvo4L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2017

As seen in the images, the TUV300 Plus has a longer wheelbase and gets minor tweaks at the front and rear. It sports new front grille and taillamp design. Under the hood, the new longer version is of the TUV300 is rumoured to come with a 2.0-litre engine that powers the Scorpio sold in the Delhi-NCR region. It can churn out 120hp of power. There are also rumours that the TUV300 Plus could get a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well.

Other details of the TUV300 Plus are not known yet. Although Mahindra is yet to announce the launch date, rumours hint at an early 2018 launch before the Auto Expo in February. As for pricing, the TUV300 Plus is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.