Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to launch a new longer version of its SUV the TUV300 in India early next year. Mahindra TUV300 Plus has been spied numerous times in its camouflaged and fully revealed avatar and ahead of its possible launch in India in 2018, the prices of the model has now been leaked.

The folks at AutocarIndia have revealed the pricing for the P4 nine-seater variant of the TUV300 Plus. According to a leaked invoice of a dealer in Tamil Nadu, the P4 variant of the TUV300 Plus will be priced Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The nine-seater model will come with a 120hp 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Launched in September 2015, Mahindra TUV300 has a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk80 diesel engine that develops 84bhp at 3,750rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm, mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It was later joined by mHawk100 engine. The new longer version is of the TUV300 is rumoured to come with a 2.0-litre engine that powers the Scorpio sold in the Delhi-NCR region. It can churn out 120hp of power. There are also rumours that the TUV300 Plus could get a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well.

The TUV300 Plus could be the replacement of the company's ageing Xylo. From the spy images of the TUUV300 Plus we have come across, the new version of the SUV will get an updated styling with new and larger wraparound taillamps, updated front and rear bumpers.

The launch of the TUV300 Plus is expected to happen in January 2018.