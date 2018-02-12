Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra has the tradition of bringing futuristic concept model in every edition of the Auto Expo. In 2014, the company showcased Halo sportscar and in 2016, the attraction was the XUV Aero concept. For the latest edition of the Auto Expo, Mahindra has showcased the TUV Stinger convertible SUV concept.

Mahindra TUV Stinger is based on the TUV300 compact SUV and hence it is a sub-4 meter concept. The drop-top SUV concept features a radical design and the company will gauge reaction from show-goers to make a decision on the production-spec model.

The TUV Stinger concept gets an imposing face which is high set. The large chrome grille features the ethos of Mahindra's SUV design language while the LED strip lights add a contemporary touch.

Prominent wheel arches on the sides and beefier front and rear bumper add mass to the concept. The A-pillar is more upright and spare wheels have been mounted at the tailgate in typical SUV fashion. Other notable additions in the concept are bigger wheels chunky body claddings that exude a macho appeal.

The two-door four-seater TUV Stinger SUV has a luxurious cabin and the concept has been showcased with a large touchscreen infotainment system at the center of the dashboard. In line with the overall high set design of the concept, the seats are placed high giving more leg and knee room. The concept was also spotted with off-road modes, which can be selected using a dial placed in the middle of the two front seats.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Mahindra has confirmed that the Stinger is powered by an engine from company's mHawk family and it delivers 140bhp of power along with 320Nm of peak torque. As the industry is focussing on the electric powertrains, the production-spec version of the Stinger is expected to get some sort of electrifications along with the diesel mill.