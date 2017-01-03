Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra is reportedly working on yet another SUV. The seven-seater will fall on the same segment as Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and is poised to be the new flagship SUV of the Mumbai-based car maker.

The SUV will be ready by the end of 2017 and is positioned above the XUV500, reports Autocar. The vehicle will replace SsanYong Rexton in India. This also means end of the road for Mahindra's Korean subsidiary in the country.

Codenamed Y400, the SUV will be based on the SsangYong LIV-2 concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor show. The Y400 will have new-generation body-on-frame chassis designed to underpin Ssangyong's new crew-cab pick-up to compete against Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

The SsangYong LIV-2 measures 4,850mm in length, 1,960mm in width, 1,800mm in height and

2,865mm in wheelbase. The Y400 is expected to follow the same dimensions ensuring better cabin space over its rivals.

Being a premium SUV, the Y400 will boast of fine leather, Geonic pattern and piano-black gloss accent panels in its upholstery. The SUV will features mood lighting and an integrated communication system with a 9.2-inch monitor in the centre dashboard and a 10.1-inch monitor in each headrest, wi-fi mirroring for devices, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto compatibility.

The new SUV is likely to be powered by common rail direct injection 2.2-litre Euro 6 diesel engine to generate 180bhp and 420Nm in torque. The petrol option will have newly developed petrol 2.0-litre GDi turbo engine with 225bhp and 350Nm in torque. The powertrains will be mated to a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions while diesel variants may additionally get seven-speed automatic transmission.

According to Autocar report, the Y400 could be priced Rs 4-5 lakh lesser than the new Toyota Fortuner. Y400 is expected to premiere at the 2017 Seoul motor show.

Source: Autocar