With the India moving ahead with its ambitious plan of becoming a country run on electric vehicles by 2030, carmakers, left with no choice, are jumping on the EV bandwagon.

We have already seen carmakers such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki giving blueprints of their plans for a world free of carbon-based fuels, the latest that is making news is the home-grown maker Mahindra's roadmap for a greener country.

Mahindra, for now, is the only carmaker in India selling electric models -- E2o Plus, Verito Electric and Supro Electric. And the company is believed to be in the forefront to take it to the next level. According to a report of ET Auto, Mahindra has begun testing the electric version of its popular SUV the Scorpio and the model could be launched in India by 2019.

Mahindra, which is partnering with the existing and newcomers to the industry for the development of the electric models, will launch two models by 2019. Mahindra is also planning an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in next five years for the development of electric vehicles and out of this, the company has already invested close to Rs 500 crore in the business.

An earlier report had said that the electric versions of its Scorpio and XUV500 would be the first two electric SUVs of the company while the company also has plans to launch the electric model of its sub-compact SUV the KUV100 NXT. The electric version of the KUV100 NXT is expected to be launched as early as in 2018.

There are no other details of the electric Scorpio available at this point. However, the details of the engine and the images of the model are expected to hit the web in the coming months.