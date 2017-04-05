1 / 2



Popular UV-maker Mahindra has re-launched the Adventure edition of Scorpio SUV in India. The Scorpio Adventure edition has been priced at Rs 13.10 lakh for the two-wheel drive and Rs 14.20 lakh for the four-wheel-drive variants (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The new edition of the Scorpio is based on the top-end variant S10 and is likely to be limited to few units. However, it is not yet known how many of it will be sold. The previous edition, which was launched last year, was available only in 1000 units.

Mahindra Scorpio Adventure edition

The limited edition of the Scorpio gets Adventure-themed body decals and the alloy wheels get Gun Metal dark theme and Red brake callipers. Other features include White and Mist Silver dual tone exterior colour with rear view mirrors, integrated side indicator, smoked tail lamps and the triple jet windscreen washer.

Inside the cabin, the Scorpio Adventure edition features faux-leather seats with new fabric inserts. The limited edition also features reverse camera. Powering the model is 2179cc mHawk engine that can churn out 120bhp and 280Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Recently in February, Mahindra introduced XUV500 Sportz, a special edition of the XUV500 with a price tag of Rs 16,52,940 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Based on the W10 variant of the XUV500, the Sportz edition gets new body decals, red racks on top and comes powered by 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-Speed Automatic gearbox.