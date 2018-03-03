Mahindra has unveiled a new off-highway vehicle in the United States named Roxor. The Roxor, which will be made at Mahindra Automotive North America's (MANA) plant in Auburn Hills, will be sold as Side by Side vehicle in the US.

The new Mahindra Roxor, which looks a lot more like Mahindra Thar, features a steel body on a boxed steel frame and comes packed with a host of features.

"Mahindra's 70-year automotive history has been forged by making authentic, rugged, purpose-driven vehicles; Roxor is the embodiment of this history...and our brand," Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka has said.

The Roxor is based on the Thar and will come powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a power of 64 bhp, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Roxor features four-wheel drive and a top speed of 72kph.

Mahindra Roxor comes in Carbon black, Classic white, Fire orange and Tahoe blue color options. The Roxor gets a range of customization options and over 900 color and wrap options.

The new off-road vehicle will be sold through the new dealer network of the company.

Roxor was conceived, designed, engineered and is being produced in Metro Detroit by MANA, which is part of the $19-billion Mahindra Group and recently opened a new NA Automotive headquarters and manufacturing center in Auburn Hills, MI.

"The Roxor creates a new sub-segment in the Side x Side industry, and the response we're getting from our newly appointed dealer body has been really outstanding. We have a National Dealer Meeting scheduled on March 18-20th, in San Antonio, Texas, where we'll sit down and discuss the roll-out and future product offerings. We're approaching our goal of 300 "1st wave" dealers, and expect that we'll reach this target between now and the end of the show," said Rick Haas, Mahindra North America Automotive's president and CEO.

Mahindra Roxor will go on sale soon in the US at a starting price of about $15,000 (around Rs 10 lakh).